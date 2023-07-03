RWAs call for safe walking spaces

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 2

A speeding car knocked down an elderly woman in Palam Vihar in the evening on June 29. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the spot, the footage of which has since gone viral. Dramatic scenes unfolded as the driver tried to speed away in the car without even bothering to check on the victim. A car approaching the site from the opposite direction tried to waylay the driver by blocking his way, but he still managed to flee the spot. The incident has earned the wrath of resident welfare associations (RWAs).

“There are no footpaths or green-belts in most areas. Children and senior citizens are not safe. Cars zoom around in residential areas with no one to check them. The horrifying episode has sparked concern for our senior citizens who have to walk on roads, for want of footpaths,” rued Ritu Bhairok, the vice-president of the Apartment Owners Association.

An FIR was reportedly lodged in connection with the matter, but the driver is still on the loose.