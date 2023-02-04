Faridabad: RWAs oppose 4-storeyed building in plotted sectors

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 3

The rise in the construction of floors in residential plots is being opposed by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs). They demand the withdrawal of the rule allowing the construction of four-storeyed buildings with stilt parking in plotted sectors.

Claiming that hundreds of floors have replaced single- and double-storeyed buildings in the city over the past few years, one of the residents, Ravi Singla, said this had led to the crumbling of civic infrastructure, including sewerage, water supply and roads in the area. “There has been a spurt in the number of complaints related to choked sewerage, poor water supply and lack of parking space since the 2017 notification, allowing the construction of four floors with stilts in residential sectors,” he added.

A resident of Sector 17, Singla, said he might file a PIL soon regarding problems being faced by residents on this account. DP Sharma, a Sector 16 resident, said the construction of floors in his neighbourhood led to the destruction of his single-storey house, and his complaint in this regard had gone unheard.

Describing it as a menace, Dharmender Kaushik, president, RWA, Sector 17 and NK Garg of Confederation of RWAs, Faridabad said it was a threat to living standards and an easy access point for builder and property mafia.

“Though, the opposition to the issue has been largely invisible so far, the recent court judgement regarding the registration of individual floors in Chandigarh has bolstered the spirits of residents here,” says Vishnu Goel, a social activist.

“Any decision in this regard would depend on the policy of the state government, and it would be implemented in letter and spirit,” said a senior district official.