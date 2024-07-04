Gurugram: RWAs to be rewarded for filing property data

Kulwinder Sandhu
Gurugram, July 3
The Residential Welfare Associations or residential society managements which will get the data of 100 per cent properties located in their colony or sector self-certified, will be rewarded Rs 5 lakh for additional development works. This announcement was made by Gurugram Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Dr Narhari Singh Banger at a review meeting on property tax.
Besides, Rs 10 per property ID will be given as an incentive to the RWA representative or other person who helps in getting 100 per cent property data self-certified, he said.
He asked the zonal taxation officers to talk to the RWA representatives and society managers and apprise them of the reward money. He also directed that in the property tax settlement camps organised by the tax branch, the names and mobile numbers of the owners and the area should also be corrected on the spot in the property data, if such complaints come to their notice.
He said the number of pending objections (complaints) should not exceed 750 and it should also be ensured that the objections were not be rejected or reverted without any valid reason. The Joint Commissioner should hold zone-wise investigation in this regard and if any file had been rejected or reverted without reason, then action should be taken against the concerned employee who did so, Dr Banger added.
13 help desk counters have been set up for the convenience of property owners. These help desk counters have been set up in the tax branches located in MC Office Sector-34, Sector-42 and Old Corporation Office. Skilled employees have been appointed to assist and guide the property owners coming to these counters. All the Joint Commissioners should complete the process following ‘one village in one zone’ rule in their respective zones, the MC Commissioner said.
