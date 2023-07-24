S+4: Dept recommends FIRs against defaulters

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 23

Taking the first major step against the illegal commercialisation of stilt plus four houses in Gurugram, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has recommended FIRs against 100 defaulters, and asked the civic authorities concerned to snap the supply of power and water to them.

The enforcement wing of the department has written to the planning wing for the scrapping of the occupation certificates of the buildings. The move has rattled building owners across Gurugram as around 50 FIRs had already been registered at the newly constituted enforcement police station till the filing of this report. A number of people, including a senior IAS officer, have also been served show cause notices in this regard.

FIRs have been registered over buildings in DLF Phases 1 to 5, Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, Malibu Town, the RD City, the Suncity, Vatika India Next, Palam Vihar, Saraswati Kunj, Vipul World, the BPTP Astaire Garden, BPTP Amestoria, Greenwood City, South City 1 & 2, Risewood City, the Narwana Country and the Mayfield Garden. Most buildings house illegal hotels and guesthouses. The department has ordered a city-wide survey. Other building owners have also been directed to do away with commercial activities.

“We have written to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and civic authorities like the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to cut the supply of water and electricity to these commercial buildings. FIRs are also being registered in this regard,” said DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav. “The DTCP was flooded with complaints vis-à-vis the commercilaisation of floors by the building owners. From illegal guesthouses to hospitals they have been running illegally. The stilt space meant for parking too was grossly misused,” he added.

It may be noted that in anticipation of a major crackdown, the department has also expanded its enforcement wing and deputed two more senior officials.

It was a special committee of the Haryana Government, headed by P Raghavendra Rao, that had flagged the illegal commercialisation of stilt plus four buildings. The panel had also highlighted how each floor, including stilt parking, was being modified to run businesses in residential areas. The committee, whose recommendations are yet to be deliberated upon, has recommended a change in the building bylaws to bar the covering of stilts to prevent commercialisation.

Hailing the move, the local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have called for a quick survey of entire city and penalisation to check the menace.

