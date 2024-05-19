Saas-bahu sweat it out in Rohtak in support of Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 18

After mother Asha Hooda, Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda’s wife Shweta Hooda also joined the campaign and sought votes for her husband in the Lok Sabha elections by addressing a series of poll meetings organised by local Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal in the Jhajjar Assembly segment on Saturday.

It was for the first time in this election when Shweta was seeking votes for her husband. Interestingly, she was warmly welcomed in the villages and was also weighed with ‘laddoos’ at Bithala village. Addressing the people, Shweta attacked the government on rampant corruption and price rise. “It is becoming difficult for women to even manage their homes. On May 25, as an aware voter, choose a representative who lives among the people, who works for development and takes the country and state forward,” she added.

She said a government which could not respect sisters and daughters had no right to be in power. Talking about unemployment and corruption, she said corruption was at its peak in Haryana. “The recruitment process is plagued by paper leaks and recruitment getting cancelled. More than 30 papers have been leaked but no action has been taken against anyone,” she added.

Shweta said Haryana had the highest unemployment rate across the country. “The BJP government is bent on ruining the future of our youth hence the people have decided to teach a lesson to this anti-people government to vote against it on May 25,” she added.

On this occasion, MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the wind of change was blowing throughout Haryana and there was only one slogan on the lips of the people that BJP was going and the Congress government was coming.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Inflation #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak