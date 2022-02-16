Sack orders of extn lecturers in Hisar college set aside

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 15

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Swapnil Ravinder Patil has set aside the decision of the authorities of the CRM Jat College to sack the extension lecturers.

About 110 extension lecturers, who are holding dharna demanding reinstatement, said they would call off their agitation when they got the orders of their reinstatement. A district spokesperson said a delegation of the affected extension lecturers met the ADC today to discuss the issue. The ADC, who has been designated the Administrator of the Jat Education Society which runs the college, said a decision to this effect had been taken today following discussion with the extension lecturers and the management of the college. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and former minister Sampat Singh also supported the demand of the lecturers while demanding their reinstatement.—