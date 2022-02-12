Sacked, college extension lecturers hold dharna in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 11

About 112 extension lecturers of Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College have been on the agitational path after their services were terminated by the college authorities.

The lecturers were working on contract basis for a long time. The lecturers said they used to get extensions every year without any hassle. “But the college authorities did not let them take classes and were not allowed to mark their attendance in the attendance register last week”, they said, adding that they had started dharna in the college. After the college authorities removed them from inside the college campus. College principal Neelam Lamba said the atmosphere of the college was getting spoiled due to the dharna and they did not have requisite permission for staging dharna inside the college. —