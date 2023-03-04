Sacked GMDA official held for stealing flower pots

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

The contractual official of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who was sacked on Wednesday over the theft of flower pots kept for the beautification of the area for a G20 event, was arrested by the police on late Thursday evening. Another accused property dealer was arrested earlier in the same case. He was let off on bail after he joined the investigation, said a senior police official.

The arrested accused was identified as 62-year-old Nawab Singh, who was working as manager in the urban environment division of the GMDA. He retired from the post of deputy ranger of the Forest Department four years ago and later joined the GMDA on a contract basis.

“We have arrested Nawab Singh. During questioning, he revealed that Manmohan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, who was arrested earlier, is his friend. On Monday, he gave him flower pots kept near Ambience Mall. The flower pots belonged to the GMDA, and taking these without permission is crime. He joined the investigation and we let him off on bail,” said ACP (Crime) Vikas Kaushik.