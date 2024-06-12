SAD, Congress condemn attack on Sikh man

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

A Sikh man was allegedly beaten up by two youths, who referred to him as a ‘Khalistani’. The video of the victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh from Kaithal, went viral on social media.

As per information, the incident happened between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday evening when the victim, riding a scooter, and the accused, on a bike, were waiting at the railway crossing in Kaithal city. An argument took place between them, which turned violent.

In his police complaint, Sukhwinder alleged the accused attacked him while calling him a ‘Khalistani’.

SP Upasana said police teams were working to track down the culprits. “The CCTV footage is being examined. The matter will be resolved once the accused are arrested,” she said.

Inspector Sheela, SHO, Civil Lines, Kaithal, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against two unidentified persons under Sections 323, 506, 341, and 295A of the IPC.

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X: “I and my party condemn the attack. This is a direct consequence of the politics of hate and communal polarisation that has come to afflict the country over the past decade. I urge CM Nayab Singh Saini to take exemplary action against the culprits,” Badal shared on ‘X’.

Punjab Congress president and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned the incident.

SGPC writes to Kaithal SP

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said an e-mail had been sent to the Kaithal SP seeking immediate action against the accused

The Centre and the Haryana govt should take responsibility to sternly deal with such illegal activities in national interest, he said

