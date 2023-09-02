SAD, SGPC leaders discuss HSGMC election strategy

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 1

In view of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections, the SGPC and SAD leaders of Haryana and Punjab held a meeting here and chalked out a strategy for the elections.

SAD Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhunder, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC senior vice-president Baldev Singh Kaimpur and other SAD and SGPC leaders attended the meeting.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “We want that good people should be elected so that the management of the gurdwaras in Haryana doesn’t go in the wrong hands,” he added.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder said Sikh sangat from across Haryana attended the meeting and claimed that the Sikhs of Haryana were not happy with the functioning of the HSGMC. “We have requested the sangat to hold meetings in all 40 wards and get votes prepared. Our objective is to ensure that the gurdwaras are managed as per the Sikh maryada,” he added.

