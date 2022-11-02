Safe Passage to Vehicles: DTO, MVO sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 1

After the completion of a three-day police remand, the District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Ambala, Ramit Yadav, and the Motor Vehicle Officer, Karnal, Jasmer Singh, were today produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Monika at the district courts in Jagadhri.

The CJM sent them to judicial custody. They were produced in a court by a team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Karnal. The SVB has recovered Rs 10.24 lakh from the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Ramit Yadav.

Motor Vehicle Officer (MVO) Jasmer Singh also got Rs 2 lakh recovered from an almirah, kept in the office of the RTO, Karnal. A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, arrested Ramit Yadav and Jasmer Singh on October 28 for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

They were arrested on the basis of statements of collection agents, who had earlier been arrested in connection with the case of providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

On the complaint of a transporter, Akhtar, of Rotan village of Shamli district (Uttar Pradesh), a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120-B, IPC, at the SVB police station in Panchkula on October 8. The complainant told the SVB that a collection agent of Yamunanagar district told him to pay a fixed monthly amount of Rs 9,000 for a heavy vehicle bearing registration number of Haryana and Rs 15,000 for a vehicle bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh to avoid challans of overloading vehicles.

Taking swift action on the complaint of Akhtar, a team of SVB, Karnal, arrested a collection agent Ankit Garg from Jagadhri on October 8 and recovered Rs 40,000 from his possession. Later, the SVB team arrested seven other persons including DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar Dr Subhash Chander, DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Ambala Ramit Yadav (both HCS officers), MVO, Karnal, Jasmer Singh, collection agents Neeraj Gulati, Manik, Sandeep and Sunil Kumar.