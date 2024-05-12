Safeguard democracy, Constitution, says Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 11

The Congress candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Kumari Selja, criticised the BJP government for its alleged ill-treatment of farmers, labourers, and other groups during its tenure.

She said they had exceeded all limits of oppression and exploitation of the farmers. Selja urged the voters to respond to these injustices by voting for change. Selja toured several villages in the Tohana Assembly constituency on Saturday.

While addressing at Jandali village, she assured the public that once the Congress formed the government, every promise made to the farmers, women, and youth would be fulfilled. Selja toured several villages, where she received a warm welcome and support from the people, especially the youth and women. She highlighted the importance of democracy and reminded the public that the real power lay with the people, not with the leaders.

She warned against making the same mistakes in the upcoming elections and stressed the need to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. She said the Modi government had failed in handling various issues, including inflation, unemployment, corruption, and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selja promised that if elected, the Congress government would prioritise the welfare of farmers and provide employment opportunities.

