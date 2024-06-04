Saffron party confident of retaining Kurukshetra seat, AAP hopeful too

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 3

The fate of 31 Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidates will be decided tomorrow.

There seems to be a tough fight among BJP’s Naveen Jindal, INDIA bloc’s candidate Sushil Gupta and INLD’s secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala.

Over 12 lakh electors cast their vote The Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency has nine Assembly segments. The Ladwa, Shahabad, Thanesar and Pehowa Assembly segments come in Kurukshetra district, while Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal and Pundri segments fall in Kaithal district. The Radaur Assembly segment comes in Yamunanagar district.

Of more than 17.94 lakh voters, over 12 lakh electors had exercised their right to franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.

While the BJP is confident of retaining the Lok Sabha seat, the AAP has high hopes as well. The AAP is only contesting the Kurukshetra seat in Haryana under an alliance with the Congress.

BJP’s Kurukshetra district chief Ravi Battan said, “We are confident that Naveen Jindal will win from Kurukshetra by a comfortable margin. Party workers have worked hard in the elections and the BJP will retain the seat for the third consecutive time.”

AAP’s state spokesperson Sumit Hindustani said, “We have got our internal survey done and the report has been positive. The people of Kurukshetra have supported the INDIA bloc candidate and we are confident that Sushil Gupta will represent Kurukshetra in Parliament.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini had defeated Congress’ Nirmal Singh by an impressive margin of over 3.84 lakh votes.

BSP-LSP candidate Shashi Saini stood third, while JJP-AAP candidate Jai Bhagwan Sharma was fourth on the list. INLD candidate Arjun Chautala, who was contesting his first elections, stood fifth.

