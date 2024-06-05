Saffron party gets better of Congress in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Bhiwani/Mahendragarh, June 4

BJP candidate from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency Dharambir Singh won the elections from here for the third time in a row. Till the filing of this report, the BJP candidate, who has bagged 5,82,735 votes, is ahead of Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh, who secured 5,41,926 votes, by 40,809 votes.

“I am thankful to the people of the constituency and will try my level best to ensure all-round development of the area,” he said. The new MP said providing adequate water supply and bringing industry to the constituency will be his priorities. Dharambir, who started his political career with the Lok Dal (now INLD), later switched over to the Congress and eventually to the BJP, had won the 2014 and 2019 General Elections on the saffron party’s ticket.

Rao Dan Singh was backed by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda had played an instrumental role in securing the party ticket for Rao Dan Singh, ignoring the claim of former MP Shruti Choudhry, who is the daughter of Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and grand-daughter of late Chief Minister Bansi Lal.

Kiran Choudhry had openly complained of being ignored and sidelined by Rao Dan Singh. The Congress candidate trailed not only in Kiran Choudhry’s Assembly segment Tosham, but even in his own segment Mahendragarh from where he is the sitting MLA.

Not only that, Rao Dan Singh lost from all four Assembly segments of Mahendragarh district —Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Ateli and Nangal Chaudhary.

BJP’s Dharambir Singh emerged victorious in six of the nine Assembly segments in the constituency.

