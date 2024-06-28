Haryana: BJP mulls filling political posts to boost workers’ morale

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 27

Having suffered a setback by losing five seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP is in no mood to miss any step not only to woo the electors but also charge up its workers ahead of the Assembly polls.

As per sources, the BJP is seriously contemplating over filling vacant political posts by accommodating its dedicated workers to boost their morale. The party workers are demoralised not only by the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections but also by being ignored and overlooked in terms of political posts, claimed sources.

“A considerable number of posts of chairman of various departments and members of boards and marketing committees have been lying vacant for a long time. The party’s dedicated workers are demoralised as neither the officials listen to them nor are they being given any political post. The posts of chairman and members in most of the marketing committees have been lying vacant for the past several years but appointments are not being made,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

He said after the change of guard in the state, the workers had pinned hopes for appointment on the vacant posts but in the meantime, the model code of conduct came into force due to the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the model code of conduct has ended but the wait for appointments is getting longer while the Assembly elections are only four months away, he added.

Another BJP leader said, “The party’s state leadership is aware of the resentment among workers and it is considering to boost their morale. Filling the vacant political posts is one of the options, which is likely to be materialised in near future.”

Sources said the party leadership was continuously taking steps to minimise the workers’ resentment and the anti-incumbency factor among general public and hence the party’s focus was to resolve public grievances at the earliest.

Meanwhile, political observers say the BJP doesn’t have enough time to fill all vacant political posts before the Assembly elections. “The party leadership is also apprehensive of any adverse effect it may have on the poll prospects as those who will not be accommodated will be annoyed, hence the party is considering all possibilities before taking any step,” said a political analyst.

