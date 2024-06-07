Saffron party to contest elections ‘with full force’

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 6

Former minister and the BJP state spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda said the Congress managed to win five seats in the state by misleading the electors in the name of false promises, but this would not go on for the Assembly polls as the BJP would contest with full strength and would get mandate for the third time.

“In its regime of 10 years, the BJP has not only provided government jobs to educated youth on merit basis but also ensured free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to poor people under Ayushman Scheme. Similarly, other sections of the society are also availing the benefit of various government schemes. Moreover, the BJP government has also made the system transparent to eradicate corruption and to ensure good governance,” said Krishan Murti.

He said the BJP had worked to win the hearts of people across the nation, hence Narendra Modi was going to become Prime Minister for the third time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rohtak