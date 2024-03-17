Saharan takes charge as new SP in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 16

IPS officer Deepak Saharan took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karnal on Saturday. Interacting with mediapersons, he said his priority would be to check drug trafficking and making the society free of drug addiction. He said concrete steps would also be taken to ensure the safety of women and children.

“I will make all-out efforts to make the district free of crime. Steps will be taken to eradicate the drug menace from the district,” said the SP.

Saharan said the district police would ensure fair and smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in an impartial manner. “We will ensure that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful and fair manner,” he added.

He said special campaigns would be conducted against bullet riders using modified silencers. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. He assured the public of their safety and reiterated his dedication to serve the community.

#drug menace #Karnal