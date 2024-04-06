Sahitya Akademi invites entries from writers

Chandigarh, April 5
The Haryana Sahitya Evam Sanskriti Akademi has invited entries from resident writers of the state for various schemes for the year 2023. The entries can be submitted till May 15, 2024.
A government spokesperson said, “The akademi has invited entries from Haryana resident writers for schemes such as ‘Shrestha Kriti (Sahitya) Puraskar Yojana, Manuscript (Pandulipi) Protsahan Yojana, and short story and drama competitions until May 15, 2024.” He said, “Hindi, Sanskrit, Haryanvi, English, Punjabi, and Urdu writers can submit their literary works or manuscripts to the akademi for these schemes.”
He further said for the first time this year, drama, essay and short story competitions were being organised in Hindi, Sanskrit, Haryanvi, and Punjabi languages.
