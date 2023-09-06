 SAI residential facility to continue in Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

  • SAI residential facility to continue in Kurukshetra

SAI residential facility to continue in Kurukshetra

Against the sanctioned strength of 25 hockey players, 23 has been approved

The residential facility provides diet, kit and insurance to players.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, September 5

Four months after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sent a communication regarding discontinuing residential facility for budding hockey players in Kurukshetra, the SAI has revised its decision and readjusted the sanctioned strength for 2023-24, instead of discontinuing the facility.

As per information, against the earlier sanctioned strength of 25 players (boys) under the residential scheme, now, 23 has been sanctioned. The strength of 15 under non-residential remains unchanged. At present, nine players, who come from different districts, are availing of the residential facility, where they are also provided diet, kit and insurance.

The decision to discontinue the residential facility taken by the SAI in May had left the players, coaches and the local hockey association dejected and they had requested the Union minister Anurag Thakur, local MP Nayab Saini and MLA Subhash Sudha to take up the matter.

Hockey Kurukshetra secretary Gurvinder Singh, a former hockey coach, said, “The decision has come as a relief for players, who come from middle-class families. They study here as well. It would have been difficult for them to bear the expenses and continue the game if the facility was discontinued.”

A player said, “The revised decision has come as a big respite for us. My father works as a labourer and we got worried when we were told that the SAI has decided to discontinue the facility. Had the facility discontinued, it would have become a major problem for players like me. But now we are relaxed and will be able to focus on the game.”

Another player said, “I have been practicing here since 2018. A sense of uncertainty had prevailed and there was an apprehension among players that the decision may impact our careers, and we may even have to drop the game. We are happy now.”

Hockey coach Narender Thakur, stated, “Initially, the players were disappointed when the first letter came regarding discontinuing the facility, but SAI officials here assured them and requested the authorities to continue the centre. SAI Kurukshetra is a result-oriented centre. We are thankful to the SAI officials.”

Meanwhile, SAI Kurukshetra incharge Kuldeep Singh said, “A communication has been received, and it is good for the players as well as for the game. The sanctioned strength has been revised to 23. Since the National Centre of Excellence at Patiala has been discontinued, 13 players from there will be shifted to the Kurukshetra centre. There are two coaches here for the game.”

