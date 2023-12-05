Sain ji Maharaj's anniversary declared special day

Hisar, December 4
The first-ever state-level commemoration of Sant Shiromani Sain ji Maharaj’s birth anniversary was organised in Jind today. During the celebrations, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also made several key announcements as a gesture of deep respect for Sant Shiromani Sain ji Maharaj.
Declaring December 4 as a ‘special day’ in the official government calendar, establishing 4 Kesh Kaushal Vikas Kendras in Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak and Ambala, renaming the chowk in front of the court on Gohana road and JD-7 road and dedicating a building within the premises of Sri Dhanna Bhagat Medical College in Jind in the honour of Sant Shiromani Sain Ji Maharaj are among some of the key announcements made by the Chief Minister during the programme. Besides this, he also announced the allotment of a plot for constructing a dharamshala in Jind district along with a grant of Rs 32 lakh for the said dharamshala.
Responding to the demand of the Sen community, Khattar said that the state government had formally requested the Central Government to grant the Sain community a separate identity.
