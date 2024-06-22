Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces setting up of 100 more yoga centres

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 21

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today announced the setting up of 100 additional yoga vyayamshalas in the state over the next 60 days.

The CM was addressing yoga practitioners at a state-level event here to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day. The programme was conducted by the Haryana Yoga Aayog and AYUSH Department.

He said regular yoga sessions were already taking place at 714 such facilities. To encourage people to opt for yoga and improve their health, the government had appointed 877 Ayush Yoga Sahayaks.

During the Covid pandemic, when there were no medicines or vaccines available, many people turned to yoga to combat the disease and experienced significant relief. “Today, yoga is celebrated as a festival. In modern times, everyone’s life has become hectic, leading to mental stress. Yoga not only alleviates stress, but also energises the body. A healthy body accelerates personal and societal development,” he said.

Saini also released a booklet, “Yoga Protocol”, of the Haryana Yoga Aayog and inaugurated two vyayamshalas in Hisar district.

He announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for school students who performed yoga during the event and honoured several social institutions associated with yoga.

Health Minister Kamal Gupta said states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had evinced interest in learning about the process of opening yoga centres and vyayamshalas.

