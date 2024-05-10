Saini government in full majority, claims Khattar

Sonepat, May 9
In response to the withdrawal of support to the government by three Independent MLAs recently, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today claimed that Nayab Singh Saini’s government was strong and in majority. He was interacting with the media after completing a roadshow in the Panipat Rural Assembly.
He said people of the state would not be misled by the Opposition and would bring the BJP government for the third time. On former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s attempt to topple the government in collaboration with the Congress, Khattar said whatever Dushyant did, it was his job.
Earlier, Khattar began his public interaction programme from Kohand village and ended at Assan Kalan village. He addressed people in 18 villages. Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State and Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, along with other leaders, were present.
Overwhelmed with the welcome he received in the villages, Khattar said the enthusiasm of people was an indicator that welfare policies of the Centre and the state government had created a wave. Listing the work done by the BJP in the past 10 years, he said the Congress could not have done it. Among BJP’s achievements, he mentioned Section 370, Ram temple, highways, housing for the poor, toilets, potable water, electricity and LPG connections. Khattar appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates, saying that he would raise the issues of the Karnal area on priority in Parliament.
