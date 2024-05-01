Saini, Khattar to file papers on May 6; to attend nomination of all candidates

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 30

The BJP has announced the schedule for filing nomination papers by its candidates across the state.

Deepender to file papers on May 4 Congress’s Rohtak candidate Deepender Hooda will file his nomination papers on May 4. Sonepat nominee Satpal Brahmachari and Karnal’s Divyanshu Budhiraja on May 1, Ambala’s Varun Choudhary on May 2 and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh candidate Rao Dan Singh on May 3.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will be present on the occasion. He will also be present when INDIA bloc candidate and AAP leader Sushil Gupta will file his nomination in Kurukshetra on May 2.

As per the schedule, either Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini or former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will remain present for every candidate at the time of filing nominations from May 1 to May 6. They will also address public rallies before and after the nomination.

“The BJP candidate from Ambala, Banto Kataria, will file her nominations on May 1 in the presence of the CM who will also address the public meeting later. On the same day, he will attend a public meeting at Pundri,” said Shamsher Kharak, state media co-incharge, BJP, adding: “On May 2, the CM will get the nomination of Naveen Jindal filed in Kurukshetra and will also address the public meeting there. Similarly, outgoing MP and Rohtak candidate Dr Arvind Sharma will file his nomination papers on May 3 in the presence of the CM. Then, a public meeting will be organised in Rohtak city,”

Kharak said Sirsa candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar would file his nomination papers in the presence of the CM on May 4 before a public meeting to be addressed by the latter. CM Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will file their nomination papers in Karnal for the Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections, respectively, on May 6. On the same day, Khattar will address public meetings in Ganaur and Loharu towns.

“On May 1, Hisar candidate Ch Ranjit Singh Chautala and on May 3, Sonepat candidate Mohan Lal Badoli will file their nomination papers in the presence of former Chief Minister who will also address the public meetings at both places on that day,” he added.

