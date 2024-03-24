Saini not joining Congress, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today distanced himself from the support offered by Loktanter Suraksha Party’s (LSP) founder and former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini. Responding to questions, he replied, “As far as Haryana is concerned, there is no question of LSP or its chief Raj Kumar Saini joining the Congress. The talk of any non-Congress leader contesting elections from the party is a mere rumour.”

He said the Congress was a party of all communities, and it never indulged in caste-based politics. “There is no place for casteism and casteist mentality in the Congress,” he said. On the BJP and JJP parting ways, he said even today, there was an internal nexus between the two parties.

The nexus was exposed in the Legislative Assembly as the JJP issued a whip to its MLAs, ordering them to remain absent during the trust motion so that the BJP could benefit from JJP’s absence.

“Everyone knows that this time too some parties will contest to cut the votes of the Congress,” he said.

