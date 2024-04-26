Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reaches out to Kuldeep Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Neeraj mohan

New Delhi, April 25

CM and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini today called on party leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi and his son Bhavya Bishnoi at their residence in New Delhi.

The CM reportedly arrived at the residence of Kuldeep Bishnoi and held discussion to seek his support for the elections in Hisar.

As per reports, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has a stronghold in some pockets of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, especially in the Adampur Assembly constituency represented by his son Bhavya, was staying away from the campaign as the party did not give ticket to his son.

However, Kuldeep refuted the allegations and asserted that he would make all efforts to ensure the party’s victory.

Earlier, he had dismissed reports on social media that he may leave the BJP to join the Congress. Addressing speculation surrounding his absence during the filing of Ranjit Chautala’s nomination in Hisar, he clarified, “The nomination process in Haryana is yet to commence. We stand firmly with the BJP and will spare no effort to secure victories across all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

After the meeting, Saini said there was a big discussion on the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The CM also invited Kuldeep and Bhavya for a rally on April 29 at the latter’s Adampur constituency.

“Haryana’s honorable Chief Minister Nayab Saini and organisation secretary Surendra Poonia arrived at the Delhi residence today. They engaged in extensive and positive discussions on various topics, including the Lok Sabha elections”, Kuldeep shared a post on his X handle.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister Saini said he had come to Kuldeep’s house for breakfast. He claimed that the Congress would lose all 10 seats and that was why its leaders were shying away from contesting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Kuldeep Bishnoi #Nayab Singh Saini