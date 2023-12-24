Sakshi, Punia should not have quit: Abhay

Karnal, December 23

Ellenabad MLA and senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala today decried the decision of Sakshi Malik to quit wrestling and Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri. He said they should have focused on training good players, who would have brought glory to the country.

He was responding to a question asked by mediapersons after Sakshi announced her retirement from wrestling and Punia sent a letter to the PM to return Padma Shri.

“They should not have taken this step. The issue is being politicised. In the wrestling federation, whoever has more votes will win. The wrestlers should trust whoever has been elected,” said Abhay Chautala, who was in the city to preside over a programme organised by members of the Ror community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Brahmanand.

On the issue of security breach of Parliament, he said the youths had got the pass from a BJP MP and action should be taken against him.

He also backed the mimicry of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament. He said there was nothing wrong in it, but it should not be linked with the community. — TNS

Keep medal, advises Vij

Ambala: State Home Minister Anil Vij today said that Bajrang Punia should not have returned his medal since it rightfully belonged to him. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “The medal rightfully belongs to Bajrang Punia, and he should keep it. He can voice his concerns while continuing to compete in sports, and keeping his medal.”

