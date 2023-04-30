Sale of books at arbitrary rates by private schools to be checked, says Khattar

Faridabad, April 29
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the state government would implement a policy to prevent private schools from selling books to students at arbitrary rates.
Speaking to the media after holding the monthly meeting of the District Grievances and Redressal Committee here today, the CM said the rates would be capped for the non NCERT books depending upon the quality and number of pages in them.
He said, “The rates of such books will be publicised at various platforms so that there is no fleecing by private schools while recommending non NCERT books for students.”
He said the issue gained importance after surfacing of numerous complaints by parents of school-going students across the state. He directed the Director, Secondary Education, on phone to formulate a policy in this connection.
He said the government was also working to ensure a proper slab of fee to be charged by private schools.
Khattar also Kalso announced that the state government would discourage the alleged misuse of the CM window by some persons as he claimed that certain residents had become habitual complainants, which created problems in disposal of genuine complaints.
In another matter tabled at the meeting, the CM directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to settle disputes regarding the size of plots with immediate effect. He said a policy be formulated to re-allot right sized plots to allottees, who had been given plots, which had a size smaller or larger by 20 per cent.
The committee, which held the meeting at the HSVP Convention Centre on Saturday, disposed of 12 out of the total 14 complaints lodged with it.
Later, the CM distributed Tablets among 41 kanungos and patwaris working in the Revenue Department. He said it was a part of the drive aimed at promoting and maximising the use of digital platforms to ensure better service.
