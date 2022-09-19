Yamunanagar: Sale, purchase of mining material from non-existent plants detected

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 18

The owners of several screening plants, which don’t actually exist or have been lying non-functional for long in Yamunanagar district, are allegedly showing fake sale and purchase of mining material. The record of these fake transactions is created online using mineral dealer licence (MDL) connected with e-Rawana portal of the state government.

Seven cases in week Seven cases of illegal mining involving owners of screening plants have been detected in a week. Two screening plants were found dismantled, while some were found non-functional. — Rajesh Sangwan, District mining officer Loss to state exchequer Online record being created as regards sale, purchase of mining material by non-existent or non-functional screening plants

The documents so created are sold to stone crusher owners, who use these to pass off their illegally mined material as legally acquired stock

These fake transactions cause huge loss to the state exchequer

These persons allegedly sell these documents (created online) of mining material sale/purchase to stone crusher owners who indulge in illegal mining. They use these documents to pass off their illegally mined material as legally acquired stock.

The Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, has detected two cases of non-existent screening plants in the names of which online documents as regards sale and purchase of raw mining material were being created.

Sources said a screening plant was dismantled eight months ago, but its owners continued to create online documents related to sale and purchase of mining material.

They created documents showing purchase of raw mining material from a firm between July 1 and September 15, but that firm was actually non-functional during that period. Fabricated records cause revenue loss to the state exchequer.

District Mining Officer Rajesh Sangwan claimed they had detected seven cases related to illegal mining involving the owners of seven screening plants over the past one week. “We have already got three FIRs registered and four more will be filed soon,” he said.

#illegal mining