 Salman Khan case: Bishnoi gang member nabbed from Bhiwani : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Salman Khan case: Bishnoi gang member nabbed from Bhiwani

Salman Khan case: Bishnoi gang member nabbed from Bhiwani

Salman Khan case: Bishnoi gang member nabbed from Bhiwani

The accused Deepak in Bhiwani on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 2

In a joint operation, a team of the Bhiwani police and the Navi Mumbai police arrested one Deepak alias Johnny, who was allegedly involved in the plot to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai.

Bhiwani SP Varun Singla said that they got a tip-off about the presence of the accused, identified as Deepak, in Bhiwani. He belongs to Tigrana village in Bhiwani district. In a joint operation, the Bhiwani police CIA-2 staff and the Navi Mumbai team today tracked down Deepak. The accused had been living in Mumbai for about two decades and had returned to Bhiwani apparently to hide from the police, he said. The SP informed mediapersons that the Navi Mumbai police would interrogate the matter further as they had taken the accused in their custody.

According to police officials in Bhiwani, the accused was in touch with the handlers of the Bishnoi gang as he was one of the members in the plot which was being hatched to attack Salman Khan. The accused’s parents resided in Tigrana village while he was settled in Mumbai with his family, police sources said, adding that his parents seemed to be unaware about his activities as he had returned to his native village to escape the police.

Deepak was reportedly one who was assigned the task to provide a vehicle for execution of the plot, the sources said. The Mumbai police registered a case under Section 120 B and 506 of the IPC in this connection and had arrested four persons involved in the conspiracy earlier.

The Navi Mumbai police launched a probe last month after they got some information about a conspiracy to target the actor at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai. Besides Deepak, four other accused arrested by Mumbai police are Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Vaspi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

The CIA Staff-2 Bhiwani received information from Navi Mumbai Police that a person from Tigrana village in Bhiwani district was involved in the conspiracy. Following this, a joint team of CIA Staff-2 Bhiwani and Navi Mumbai Police succeeded in arresting the accused. Deepak was handed over to the Navi Mumbai police. The accused had planned the murder by conducting a recce of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse.

Fifth person to be arrested

  • Had been living in Mumbai for about two decades
  • Returned to his parents in Bhiwani apparently to hide
  • Was assigned the task to provide a vehicle for execution of plot

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Bollywood #Hisar #Mumbai #Salman Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

2
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

3
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

4
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

5
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

6
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

7
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

8
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

9
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

10
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days ‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh 31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu