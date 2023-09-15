 Salute son, laid down life for nation: Major’s mother : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Salute son, laid down life for nation: Major’s mother

Salute son, laid down life for nation: Major’s mother

Salute son, laid down life for nation: Major’s mother

In happier times, Major Ashish Dhonchak with his family. File



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 14

“I have given birth to a lion’s son. I will not weep, I salute him. He laid down his life for the country,” said Kamla Devi, mother of Major Ashish Dhonchak.

Lal Singh (60), father of the deceased Major, was in a state of shock after learning about his son’s martyrdom.

Major Dhonchak was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Major Dhonchak was felicitated with the Sena Medal on August 15.

Inconsolable, his father kept repeating ‘sab khatam ho gaya’. Scores of relatives, villagers, politicians and administrative officials kept arriving at his house to offer their condolences. Breaking down, Major Dhonchak’s father met all of them.

Women relatives were seen consoling the distraught mother Kamla Devi, wife Jyoti and his three-year-old daughter.

Major Dhonchak’s body will reach Panipat tomorrow morning and the last rites will be performed at his native Binjhol village. Family members said the body would arrive at their new house at TDI City.

Major Dhonchak was to come home on his birthday on October 23 and had planned to move in to their new home that day. The family was planning to organise ‘griha pravesh’, said his uncle Ramesh.

Born on October 23, 1987, Major Dhonchak had joined the Army in 2013. He was pursuing MTech at the time. His first posting was at Rajouri in J&K. He was promoted as Major in 2018 and was again posted to J&K, he added.

He had completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya at NFL. He was a good badminton player and a gold medallist.

He was the youngest of four siblings and the only brother of three sisters — Anju, Suman and Mamta. He got married in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter, Vamika.

Panipat SDM Mandeep Kumar said the body of Major Dhonchak would arrive tomorrow between 9 and 10 am. His last rites would be performed with full honours at his native village.

#Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced

Students of nursing , cops clash at varsity