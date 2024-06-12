Samadhan Shivir flooded with family, property ID complaints

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 11

The Samadhan Shivir organised by the district administration on the directions of the state government is witnessing a good response from residents, who came to the DC office with a plethora of complaints in the first two days of the initiative.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently directed the Deputy Commissioners across the state to hold Samadhan Shivir on working days between 9 am and 11 am, where the DC, along with the SP and other officials, would be present to listen to and resolve the complaints of the general public so that they would not have to visit the government offices repeatedly.

On the directions of the CM, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan, along with other officials, were present at the shivir organised at the conference hall of the Mini-Secretariat on the second day of the initiative.

The district administration has set up multiple counters at the venue, each dedicated to different types of grievances. The officials and employees from various departments were present to resolve the complaints. As per the officials, the Shivir aimed at addressing the grievances of the residents. In the past two days, 128 persons with different complaints reached there, of which, 96 were related to the flaws in the family IDs and three in property IDs. As many as 13 were related to the police, one to the DDPO, two each to the revenue and Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana and 11 were miscellaneous complaints. Of these, 55 were resolved on the spot, while 18 were sent to the headquarters for resolution. While the remaining departments concerned had been directed to resolve the complaints at the earliest, said Uttam Singh.

He further said the response was good from the people. “People can voice their concerns directly to the administration. We are committed to resolving the problems promptly and efficiently,” said the DC. With this step of the state government, different departments are on a single platform, leading to better coordination for the timely resolution of the complaints, said the DC. “Our aim is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, ensuring that every citizen’s complaints are heard and their problems addressed,” he added.Om Parkash, who attended the camp to get his family ID rectified, expressed his satisfaction and said that he was assured that the matter related to the income in the property ID would be resolved.

