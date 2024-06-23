Samadhan Shivir helps resolve family ID complaints in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 22

The Samadhan Shivir being held by the district administration has come as a major relief to residents, especially those who had been struggling to get their family IDs prepared or rectified.

On Friday, 85 complaints were received, of which 70 were related to family IDs. On Thursday, 70 people approached the administration with complaints, of which nearly 50 were related to family IDs, while on Wednesday 39 complaints were received, of which 26 were related to family IDs.

Besides the family IDs, the residents are approaching the officials with complaints related to property IDs, pension, ration card, electricity, irrigation and public health and engineering departments.

As per the directions from the state government, the Deputy Commissioner along with the other senior officials are holding the Samadhan Shivir on working days between 9 to 11 am at the Mini-Secretariat and at the sub-division level.

Deepak Kapoor, a resident of Jyotisar, who reached the Samadhan Shivir, expressed satisfaction with the prompt action. He said, “I wanted to get a new property ID and had applied for the same but there were problems so I approached the officials here and the process was completed. The new ID was prepared and the No Dues Certificate was also obtained.”

Similarly, Meen Bahadur, a resident of Pipli, said, “Despite making rounds at the Common Service Centre (CSC), my family ID was not prepared. At the shivir, it was prepared on the spot.”

Ramdutt Sharma, a resident of Sector 7, who got his property ID rectified, and Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Pehowa, who got his birth date in the family ID rectified, expressed satisfaction with the government’s initiative.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Sharma said, “Samadhan Shivir is being held, wherein the residents can raise their concerns with the administration. We are committed to resolve their problems. Majority of the complaints are related to family IDs. The district manager of the Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) has been asked to resolve the problems related to the family IDs within the stipulated time frame and also note down the contact numbers of the complainants so that they could be contacted if needed.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, said, “All the officials are present during the shivir and efforts are being made to ensure that the grievances of the applicants are resolved on the spot. The officials have already been directed to resolve the issues promptly and efficiently.”

