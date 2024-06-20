Samadhan Shivir resolves 112 complaints

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 19

On the tenth day of the district Samadhan Shivir, 112 complaints concerning various matters were presented before the Deputy Commissioner. Some of these were resolved on the spot, while the remaining were directed to the officials for resolution and reporting. As many as 32 complaints were related to Family IDs, with other complaints pertaining to various departments.

Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said the initiative of the Samadhan Shivir at the district and divisional levels by the state government has been effective in providing relief to the public. The camp has been addressing people’s issues, listening to each complaint attentively and resolving them efficiently.

He mentioned that not only are the problems resolved on the camp, but for problems that are resolved later, the applicant concerned is called to confirm the resolution. For this purpose, the DC has instructed all applicants to mention their phone numbers in their applications.

Mangat Ram, a resident of Panjuana village, attended the Samadhan Shivir to address the problem of high income shown in his Family ID, which was hindering his access to avail benefits of government schemes. The DC directed the ADC to resolve the problem on the spot. Consequently, the income in his Family ID was corrected, making Mangat Ram satisfied with the resolution and appreciative of the government’s initiative of the Samadhan Shivir.

