Samadhan Shivirs no solution, but yet another hurdle: Congress

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak/Rewari, June 12

A redressal cell set up by the state government at the Chief Secretary office to resolve public grievances and a Samadhan Shivir’ being organised at the district level have come under fire with the Congress leaders calling these as another step to harass people and force them to stand in queues.

The Congress party chief whip and local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has questioned the logic behind forming the redressal cell and organising Samadhan Shivir when the government has already harassed people in the name of property and family IDs.

“The government should tell the people what is the need for property IDs? Why were these not made on the basis of self-certification of property owners? What rights does the government have to put restrictions on the property rights of the people? The purpose of local bodies is to take tax but the government has made it the medium of harassing people in the name of no dues certificate and property IDs,” Batra added.

The MLA claimed the exercise was merely an eyewash ahead of the polls to pacify infuriated people but they had already made up their mind to oust the BJP.

In Rewari, Capt Ajay Yadav, national president of the Congress OBC Department and former minister, said the government should stop playing the portal game with the public and should go door to door to correct the errors in their property IDs and Parivar Pehchan Patras.

“When this is the mistake of the state government then why should people take rounds of the offices to get errors in property and family IDs rectified. The government should apologise to the public for its mistake and recover the amount paid to the company for carrying out a fake survey of property IDs. Now, the formation of a redressal cell and conducting a Samadhan Shivir are nothing except to harass people and make them stand in queues once again,” said he.

Yadav said the government should go to the doorsteps of the people as they did not ask for the Property ID and family identity card to be made while the government had its own plan for these in which it had failed, hence the government should go to the people itself and solve their problems.

“The Congress on coming to power will stop the portal game and also take strict action in the form of registration of a case against the company that had done a fake survey of property ID,” Yadav claimed.

