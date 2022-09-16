Samalkha Bachao Morcha protests ‘corruption’ in MC

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 15

Members of the Samalkha Bachao Sangharsh Morcha (SBSM) on Thursday protested against the alleged corruption in the municipal committee (MC) in the name of property ID, no dues certificate (NDC).

The protesters submitted a memorandum of their problems to the Chairman, MC, Ashok Kucchhal, for the District Municipal Commissioner. The Chairman assured them that their demands would be fulfilled within seven days.

The protesters warned that they would burn effigies if their demands were not met within seven days.

PP Kapoor, convenor, SBSM, said Yashi Company had done a wrong property survey due to which people faced a lot of problems in correcting anomalies. As per the norms, all work regarding anomalies has to be completed within 10 days for online applications, but the work on these applications have been pending for the past many months.

He further alleged that common man had to run from pillar to post for their work as it was not being done by officials. But those going through agents, their work was done within two-three days.

He further alleged that the District Municipal Commissioner did not come to Samalkha due to which local officials did not fear senior officials.

Naresh Jorasi, president of the Tara Enclave, said Parao Colony, which was in the middle of the city and was set up by the MC in 1982, had also been declared an illegal colony. The protesters demanded that the District Municipal Commissioner should come to Samalkha once a week so that people can tell him about their problems. Officials involved in corrupt practices should be suspended at the earliest and the anomalies in NDC and property IDs should be corrected within time.

#panipat