Samalkha MC enlarged after 29 years

Panipat, June 12

The state government has issued a notification for the extension of the limits of Municipal Committee Samalkha. With the extension of the limits after 29 years, the way to upgrade the Municipal Committee to the Municipal Council and the development in outer colonies has also been cleared.

PP Kapoor, convener, Samalkha Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said that Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department, on Tuesday released the gazette notification about the extension of the limits of civic body. As per the notification, the complete revenue estate Samalkha, Bhapra and some areas of three villages, including Pawti, Patti Kalyana and Kiwana, have been included in the new limits. He

In a rally at Jorasi village in February 2019, then CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the extension of the limits of the committee but the ULB department took five years to complete the task, Kapoor said.

With the extension of the MC limits, thousands of people living in Bharat Nagar, Shastry Colony, Shree Tara Enclave, Mayur Vihar, Chandan Garden, Ganesh Nagar, Sitaram Colony extension, Pritam Pura extension, New Durga, Gandhi colony extension, Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basto in Patti Kalyana would be benefitted.

Residents of these areas would be allowed to vote in the MC elections. They would also get basic amenities such as better sanitation, street lights, developed streets, drains, sewerage facilities and potable water, Kapoor added.

Ashok Kuchhal, Chairman, MC Samalkha, said they had started preparing estimates for the works to be carried out in these colonies.

