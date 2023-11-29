Sample taken to check water quality in Rewari following NGT directives

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, November 28

Following the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a joint team of the district administration, comprising the Rewari SDM, BDPO and Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), today reached Kharkara village here and took samples of groundwater and dirty water accumulated in the village pond.

Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village had filed a complaint with the NGT claiming that sewage discharged from residences in the village accumulated in the pond after flowing through the streets’ drains. It was not only polluting the pond water but also affecting the quality of groundwater.

“The groundwater exploited by the villagers through submersible and hand pumps is not fit for consumption following the reason. Many villagers, especially children, have fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water while the accumulation of dirty water has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Yadav told The Tribune.

He said the village pond was meant for the accumulation of rainwater so that it could be used for bathing animals and it also kept the water table up.

Acting on the complaint, the NGT had formed a joint committee, comprising the DC, Rewari, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)’ Secretary and Kharkara gram sarpanch to inspect the spot and ascertain the veracity of the complaint.

The NGT said the committee would suggest remedial and preventive measures, including identification of the contaminated submersible, hand pumps and tubewells, if the allegation was found to be correct. It also asked the committee to assess the water quality and make a provision for the supply of fresh potable water to the village residents.

Harish Sharma, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said samples had been taken to ascertain whether the dirty water being accumulated in the village pond was affecting the quality of groundwater or not? “The sample reports will come within five days,” he added.

