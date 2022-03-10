Samples from Barhi industrial zone fail laboratory test

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 9

The samples collected from the storm water drain and CETP at the HSIIDC industrial zone at Barhi have failed the laboratory test. The parameters were found exceeding the prescribed limit.

The members of the River Yamuna Monitoring Committee (RYMC), along with a team of the State Environment Surveillance Task Force (SESTF), had found violation of pollution norms at HSIIDC industrial zone at Barhi in Sonepat on January 4.

Upon checking, the team found untreated industrial effluents being discharged directly into drain no. 6, which connects to the Yamuna at Wazirabad in Delhi.

The team had collected samples of the effluents from the storm water lines and common effluent treatment plant (CETP) established by the HSIIDC.

As per the report of the storm water lines, the parameters were found exceeding the prescribed limit. Besides, the reports of the CETP also failed the laboratory test.

Notably, Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati had filed a complaint with the authorities of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), showing how the untreated effluents were being discharged by the industries in connivance with the local pollution board and HSIIDC officials into drain no. 6 through the storm water lines by bypassing the CETP at Barhi industrial zone.

“Around 700 industries are running here, of which, over 150 are dyeing units discharging their effluents daily. Around 1.6 crore litre water is discharged through the CETP daily, but the untreated effluents which were directly discharged through storm water lines were more than double of the treated discharge,” alleged Varun.

In a letter to Principal Secretary, Industries, on January 14, the HSPCB had recommended action against the erring officials of the HSIIDC for their alleged connivance with industrialists in the discharge of untreated industrial effluents from storm water lines.