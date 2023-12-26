Samples stuck at sea, it’s a race against time for exporters

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 25

Attacks by Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea have increased the problems for exporters, who were to visit Germany to participate in the HEIMTEXTIL-24 fair at Frankfurt and DOMOTEX at Hannover, as their samples are stuck.

Heimtextil showcases handloom products and is scheduled from January 9 to January 12, while Domotex, meant for carpets and rugs, is to be held from January 11 to January 14. The fairs are important for exporters for overseas business. Vinod Dhamija, president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Panipat chapter), said around 100 exporters from Panipat participated in the fairs and exhibited their products every year. An exporter had to spend around Rs 1.60 lakh an hour for participation and send samples in advance for stalls through shipping companies. But, the samples of some exporters were stuck due to the attacks by Houthis. They were forced to manufacture the samples again and send them through air routes, which was more costly, he said, adding that the exporters were already facing a tough time as the overseas business had declined to 50 per cent. Surender Mittal, an exporter, said the exporters were already reeling under recession due to the recentwars. Stalls had been booked months in advance.

