 Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns remarks by Haryana minister JP Dalal, demands his sacking : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns remarks by Haryana minister JP Dalal, demands his sacking

Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns remarks by Haryana minister JP Dalal, demands his sacking

A video of Dalal purportedly making remarks at an event in Bhiwani district surfaced on social media on Wednesday

Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns remarks by Haryana minister JP Dalal, demands his sacking

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, November 30

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday condemned Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal’s controversial remarks against farmer leaders who had taken part in the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, and demanded that he be sacked.

The SKM and central trade unions at a meeting in Panchkula in Haryana passed a resolution asking the minister to resign and apologise for his remarks which “are unacceptable from a person holding a constitutional position”.

“SKM strongly condemns the highly unsavoury utterances.... His remarks are aimed at not only degrading the activists of the Kisan movement but even more demeaning the dignity of women as a whole,” the morcha said in a statement.

“Such remarks reflect the moribund feudal culture, not acceptable in a modern civilised society. The video of his speech doing the rounds has evoked sharp reactions across Haryana and the neighbouring states as reflected in widespread angry protest actions for past two days,” it said.

The SKM demanded that the chief minister of Haryana sack Dalal from the Cabinet with immediate effect and direct him to tender an apology to the farming community as well as women of Haryana.

The SKM is an umbrella body under which farmers' organisations held their protest against the three farm laws at Delhi borders in 2020-21.

A video of Dalal purportedly making the remarks at an event in Bhiwani district on Sunday surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, Dalal is heard saying in Hindi that “a few people used to sit here...some were facing criminal cases...some committed wrong actions. Some had their wives eloping with others...even their wives would not listen to them and yet they were taking responsibility of the entire farming community.”

When contacted over phone, Dalal had said on Wednesday, “I never say anything against farmers.”

#Agriculture #Bhiwani #Samyukt Kisan Morcha #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

3
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

4
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

6
Chandigarh

Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

7
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

8
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

9
Punjab

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

10
World

Nepal becomes first South Asian country to officially register same-sex marriage

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement is locked in close race ...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Defence acquisition projects include procurement of 97 Tejas...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

India’s GDP grows 7.6 per cent in September quarter

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

GDP growth in the first quarter of current fiscal — April-Ju...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college