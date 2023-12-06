Sand being mined from Yamuna bed despite restrictions

Faridabad, December 5

The menace of illegal mining of sand from the Yamuna riverbed is on despite curbs, as per sources in the district administration. Around 100 cases have been booked in Faridabad and Palwal districts in the past one year, it is reported.

Registration of a large number of cases since December 1, 2022, points towards the gravity of the problem. With 100 to 150 dumper trucks and tractor-trailers laden with sand being mined from the riverbed daily, this activity is going on in a 50-km stretch.

Besides heavy vehicles, the mining mafia is also using bullock carts (“bhuggis”) to transport sand to safer places, from where it is supplied to various destinations in a secret manner.

A truckload of sand fetches between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000, while a trailer is sold for Rs 500-600, it is claimed.

The unauthorised mining is mainly carried out at night, when surveillance is low, reveal the sources. The areas are located near Manjhawali, Lalpur, Buapur, Basantpur Mahawatpur, Dadasiya, Chhainsa, Rahimpur, Gurwari, Chandhut, Thantri, Prahladpur Maholi, Sattugarhi, Baghpur, Rajupur, Doshpur, Sultanpur and Murtajabad villages.

“Besides mining, overloading is also an issue of concern, as the movement of such vehicles damage roads,” says Vishnu Goel, a social activist, who claims that the number of arrests has been miniscule in comparison to the cases registered, or the scale of activity.

Mining minister Mool Chand Sharma has said unauthorised mining is banned and strict action will be taken in case of violation. While some sand mines had been auctioned in the state in 2022, strict vigil is being maintained to curb illegal mining, he added. — TNS

