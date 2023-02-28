Sandeep case: Woman coach alleges poisoning of food by security guards

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 27

The health of the junior women’s coach, who had accused Haryana Minister of State Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, has deteriorated, her father stated here today. After the coach complained that she was not feeling well, she had been taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, here three days ago.

Sources said the reasons for her deteriorating health would be known only after the reports of tests come after two days.

The coach has said that the security guards, provided to her by the state government, had mixed some “wrong substance” in her food due to which her condition had worsened in the past three days. She said, according to the doctors, she was suspected to have been given some poisonous substance. She further said that the condition of her sister, who was also living with her, was very bad.

Meanwhile, the coach has written a letter to Haryana Director General PK Aggarwal, asking him to remove the security provided to her immediately. She accused the security personnel of putting undue pressure on her. She said whenever she moved out of her house for office or some other place, the security personnel did not accompany her. She claimed that the security guards keep on quarreling with the servants who worked in her house. She said she did not want such security who could not protect her.

The father of the coach held the government responsible for the “deteriorating” health of her daughters. Raising questions on the security, he said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had not accepted the demand of the Opposition, seeking the resignation of Sandeep Singh in the Legislative Assembly.

The victim’s father said theCM had not used proper language when a former CM had asked for the resignation of Sandeep Singh in the Legislative Assembly. The victim today also wrote to the Chandigarh Police, requesting the SIT to expedite the probe into the FIR registered against Sandeep Singh