Sandeep Singh furnishes bail bond in court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Haryana’s Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh has appeared before the court of Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, on Saturday in an alleged molestation case registered against him by the Chandigarh Police.

The court had earlier issued notice to the minister after the Chandigarh Police filed chargesheet against him in the case last month. The minister appeared before the court along with his counsels a day after he was granted anticipatory bail in the case.

The court had directed the minister to surrender before trial court within 10 days. The minister furnished his personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.