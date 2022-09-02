Sangharsh Samiti submits memo

Rohtak: Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) activists led by its state president Deepak Dhankar submitted a memorandum to Prof Gulshan Taneja, Registrar, Maharashi Dayanand University (MDU) demanding the state government to raise 25 seats of undergraduate courses in every college. They said a considerable number of students could not get admissions in the UG courses even after the completion of counselling process, hence 25 per cent seats of the UG courses should be raised so that every student can get admission.

Workshop on National Edu Policy

Yamunanagar: On the instructions of Kurukshetra University and Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana, a three-day workshop on the National Education Policy 2020 was held at Guru Nanak Khalsa College here. College principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang expressed hope that the teachers would get the benefit of the three-day workshop. He said the workshop, which lasted for three days, was inaugurated by Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar, Vice-Chancellor of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad. The president of the managing committee, Randeep Singh Jauhar congratulated the college family for the successful organisation of the workshop.

Develop scientific temper: Experts

Rohtak: The Haryana Vigyan Manch in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, organised a two-day state-level resource persons’ workshop on the National Children’s Science Congress-2022 at Sangwan International School in Rohtak. Resource persons Krishna Vats, Prof Vinita Shukla, Prof Asha Sharma, Dr Pawan Kumar and Dr Babita elaborated on the current year's theme, “Ecosystem for health, nutrition and wellness.” The experts expressed concern over the degradation of our ecosystem due to human intervention and excessive exploitation of natural resources. They stressed the need to develop scientific temper.