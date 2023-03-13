 Sangh’s key meet to decide action plan for 2023-24 begins : The Tribune India

Sangh’s key meet to decide action plan for 2023-24 begins

Increasing women’s participation in ‘shakhas’ on agenda

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat during a meeting at Patti Kalyana in Samalkha on Sunday. Mukesh Tandon



Tribune News Service

Patti Kalyana (Panipat), March 12

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha began its annual meeting at Samalkha in Panipat district of Haryana, with nearly 1,400 delegates participating in it, as Sah Sarkaryawah (joint secretary) of the RSS Manmohan Vaidya said discussion would be held on increasing women’s participation in ‘shakhas’ and also on the action plan for 2023-24.

Vaidya, while briefing the media at the beginning of the key Sangh meet, also made a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated criticism of the RSS. “Our experience is that we get more membership when people attack and defame us,” he said. As the meeting began with the chanting of ‘Sangha Mantra’, the three-day event is going to be the last major meeting of the top RSS brass before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

RSS Sar Sanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat, Sar Karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbole, BJP national president JP Nadda, along with other senior functionaries of the RSS and its 34 affiliates, are participating in the meeting. As many as 1,464 office-bearers of the RSS from across the country are in attendance, a leader said.

When asked about women participation in the Sangh, Vaidya said the RSS was already running a Rastriya Sewika Samiti through which they were associated with the organisation. He further said: “There will be discussions on increasing the women’s participation in ‘shakhas’.”

“The RSS is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2025. A team of 3,000 has been formed, known as ‘Shatabdi Varsh Vistarak’, who will take the work of the Sangh to the masses. At present, about 1,300 people have left for different places and are going to the people to convey Sangh’s message. Also, there is an exercise to add 1,500 more people to it,” Vaidya said.

During the briefing, the RSS joint secretary said: “In this time of Amrit Kaal, the form of self-reliance will be adopted. A resolution will be passed regarding independent, indigenous, self-reliant society, especially with an aim to creating an atmosphere of social harmony and motivating citizens to perform their duties.”

Talking about India’s unity, Vaidya said: “A proper coordination committee is being formed to reach out to the masses and let them know the way the Sangh is working. Through this, the message will be given to the people that the whole country is one and Sangh is working for all of them.”

Besides statements over the completion of 2,550 Nirvana years of Lord Mahavir Swami and 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand and the completion of 350 years of the swearing ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj would be released from here, he said.

Vaidya further said a good rise in the working of the RSS units was reported after the Covid pandemic in 2020.

RSS remembers Mulayam, Sharad Yadav

  • The RSS paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s annual meeting in Patti Kalyana
  • At the start of the meeting, the RSS also paid homage to other political leaders and noted personalities, who died in the past one year. The list contained more than 100 names
  • It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik

