Sangwan khap bans paddy sowing in Charkhi village

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 2

The Sangwan khap panchayat has banned the sowing of paddy in Charkhi village in Charkhi Dadri district and threatened to announce the social boycott of the farmer who resorts to the sowing of the crop which results in waterlogging in the fields in the village.

The khap panchayat meeting was chaired by Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan, who is also the pradhan of the Sangwan khap.

Charkhi is the biggest village of Charkhi Dadri district. Some other villages too had announced ban on the sowing of paddy in the district recently.

Village sarpanch Bhupinder Singh told mediapersons that the residential area in the village was in a low-lying area. “During the rainy season, water started flowing towards the residential areas, as the fields are already flooded due to paddy sowing. The waterlogging in the village has become a major problem as many houses develop cracks,” he said.

The sarpanch said the decision had been taken in view of the convenience for the entire village. However, if any farmer violates the diktat and resorts to the sowing of paddy, the village society will boycott him and will not share hookah paani with him. Other villagers will not attend any social functions in his family nor will the family be invited to any function by other villagers,” he said.

Residents of Charkhi village had also banned paddy sowing about a decade ago due to waterlogging in the village.

MLA Sangwan said the government had also encouraged farmers to sow alternative crops instead of paddy as it was a water-guzzling crop.

However, a section of villagers had opposed the decision of the khap panchayat and refused to accept it in the panchayat itself.