Sangwan khap bans paddy sowing in Charkhi village

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, July 2
The Sangwan khap panchayat has banned the sowing of paddy in Charkhi village in Charkhi Dadri district and threatened to announce the social boycott of the farmer who resorts to the sowing of the crop which results in waterlogging in the fields in the village.
Residential areas affected
During the rainy season, water starts flowing towards the residential areas of the village as the fields are already flooded due to paddy sowing. The waterlogging in the village has become a major problem as many houses develop cracks. Bhupinder Singh, Sarpanch, Charkhi village
The khap panchayat meeting was chaired by Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan, who is also the pradhan of the Sangwan khap.
Charkhi is the biggest village of Charkhi Dadri district. Some other villages too had announced ban on the sowing of paddy in the district recently.
Village sarpanch Bhupinder Singh told mediapersons that the residential area in the village was in a low-lying area. “During the rainy season, water started flowing towards the residential areas, as the fields are already flooded due to paddy sowing. The waterlogging in the village has become a major problem as many houses develop cracks,” he said.
The sarpanch said the decision had been taken in view of the convenience for the entire village. However, if any farmer violates the diktat and resorts to the sowing of paddy, the village society will boycott him and will not share hookah paani with him. Other villagers will not attend any social functions in his family nor will the family be invited to any function by other villagers,” he said.
Residents of Charkhi village had also banned paddy sowing about a decade ago due to waterlogging in the village.
MLA Sangwan said the government had also encouraged farmers to sow alternative crops instead of paddy as it was a water-guzzling crop.
However, a section of villagers had opposed the decision of the khap panchayat and refused to accept it in the panchayat itself.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...