Sanitation worker dies after being hit by speeding car at Vatika Chowk

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

A woman sanitation worker of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, died after a ‘speeding’ cab allegedly hit her at Vatika Chowk on Thursday morning while she was on duty.

MC urged to change duty points After getting information about the mishap, other sanitation workers gathered on the spot and blocked the road.

The protesting sanitation workers also expressed anger over their deployment at main roads, where people tend to drive in high speed.

Workers urged the Municipal Corporation authorities to change their duty points.

An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station. The police later managed to arrest the cab driver, who had left his vehicle on the spot and fled.

After getting information about the mishap, a police team reached the spot. However, in the meantime, many sanitation workers gathered there and started a protest. They also expressed anger over their deployment at main roads, where people tend to drive at high speeds. They have demanded that the administration should change their duty points.

The police managed to remove the blockade and resume traffic after some time. The police took the body into custody and handed it over to the woman’s kin after the postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Saroj (52), a resident of Sarai Alawardi village and a permanent employee of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. She was deployed in the Badshahpur area after she was transferred a few days ago.

According to the police, the incident took place at Vatika Chowk around 8 am on Thursday, when MC sanitation workers, including the deceased, were busy in cleaning work near the traffic lights at Vatika Chowk on the main road that leads to Sector 56.

At the same time, a speeding car going towards Kherki Daula hit Saroj. It was claimed that the collision was so severe that the woman fell several feet away and died on the spot.

On the complaint of another sanitation worker Ankur, an FIR was registered against the accused cab driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Badshahpur police station.

“We have arrested the accused cab driver, who has been identified as Chand, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The cab has been seized and we are questioning the driver,” said Sub-Inspector Suman, the Investigating Officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram