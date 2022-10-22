Sanitation workers extend strike till October 23 in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 21

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, (MCF), under the banner of the state Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh (NPKS), today announced that they would continue their strike till October 23.

The workers are now expected to resume work on October 25, following Diwali. A spokesperson of the NPKS said around 5,000 employees of the MCF were on strike since October 19. “The strike was called for two days, but has been extended as the authorities concerned have failed to meet our demands,” he added.

The state Civic Employees Union president, Naresh Shastri, said around 500 sanitary workers had not received salary for the past four to six months. “The salaries were stopped deliberately to force the workers to get registered with the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal for employment,” he added.

The condition imposed by the government was unjustified and it was aimed at hampering job security as it would render contractual staff ineligible to stake a claim for regularisation later, he added.

The strike has started to show impact in the city as garbage hasn’t been removed from several localities in the city for the past three days. A resident, AK Gaur, said, “The residents will be at the receiving end due to the extension of the strike. Even the spirit of the festival will be bogged down due to poor civic conditions.”

Besides the release of salaries, the workers are demanding the regularisation of ad hoc staff, filling up of vacant posts and provision of safety gadgets and equipment for the sanitary staff.

Sarva Karamchari Sangh president Subhash Lamba said a large number of sanitary workers and their families would have a gloomy festive season as they hadn’t been paid their salaries.

The issue would be resolved soon, said an official of the MCF, adding that Essential Services Maintenance Act had been invoked for the Fire Department staff during the festive season.