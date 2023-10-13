Sanitation Workers' Strike : Rejoin duty or face pay cut: Gurugram MC

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 12

As the sanitation workers continue their strike, leading to a civic mess, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) issued an ultimatum to to them. The MC has asked the workers to either rejoin duty or face salary cut.

Taking a stern stance on the nuisance, the MC warned 3,200 corporation roll employees in Gurugram to rejoin duty. MC Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dr Naresh Kumar said on the basis of absenteeism, the salaries of the striking staff would be stopped if they fail to return to work.

Kumar said private agencies would be hired to collect garbage and maintain sanitation if the staff do not return to duty. “The striking employees are not just absent from work, but are even fighting with the workers deployed by the civic body. If any employee or agency interferes with the private agency carrying out the cleanliness work, action will be taken against them by filing a police report,” Kumar added.

Residents have approached the MC, seeking solution to the ongoing sanitation crises. A majority of the resident welfare associations (RWAs) have got their own men to clean the premises.

In a memorandum submitted to the MC, the RWAs said, “It has been 25 days that the streets have been dirty. Nobody is collecting the garbage and the people have started dumping waste on roads. The civic body needs to resolve the issue at the earliest or give the responsibility of cleanliness and sanitation to the RWAs.”

