Sankalp Yagya organised

Hisar: The training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology organised a programme of Sankalp Yagya to welcome the Indian New Year Vikrami Samvat 2079. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor and Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar of the university was present as the chief guest on the occasion. After the 'Havan', the Vice-Chancellor, while interacting with the student coordinators of the cell, called upon them to further accelerate the ongoing efforts under the training and placement cell.

Hindi lecturer awarded

Kaithal: Dr Vijay Chawla, Hindi lecturer working atGovernment Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Keorak, Kaithal, received two best programme awards at the 26th All-India Children Education Audio-Video Festival by CIET,NCERT, New Delhi. He said that cases were sought for the audio-video festival by the CIET,NCERT, New Delhi, in various categories like new media/ict, video/audio/animated video etc at the All-India level. A total no of 748 participants from all over India had applied online for the video festival. Chawla said he had sent two programmes in the festival -- one was infographic digital Hindi e-grammar programme in new media / ict category at secondary level, and the second one was importance of digital and offline games to achieve the objectives of literacy and numeracy under the Nipun Bharat Mission.

KU researcher gets Rs31 l grant

Kurukshetra: Dr Prabhjot Kaur, research associate in the department of biotechnology, Kurukshetra University has been selected for a major project grant of Rs 31 lakh under the Women Scientists Scheme-A (Wos-A) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Dr Kaur under the mentorship of Dr Jitender Sharma, professor, department of biotechnology, KU, is among the 64 selected candidates from India to receive project grant in life sciences. KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated Dr Prabhjot Kaur and Prof Jitender Sharma for this achievement.